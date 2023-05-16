Elevate Branson put the spotlight on how they can help members of the community who are dealing with autism through a special Autism Awareness Event Thursday, April 27, at the Elevate campus.
The event featured the Branson police and fire departments sharing the equipment they use when facing a situation in the community involving a resident with autism. They also shared information about Project Lifesaver which helps parents and caregivers of autistic children.
One of the highlighted spaces was Elevate’s sensory room, which provides a variety of experiences for autistic residents. The room allows autistic children to experience different substances and textures, allowing them to grow comfortable with them and respond in a socially acceptable way.
Some of the items in the room available to the children are a magnetic chalkboard, a large air wave machine, PlayDoh and similar items, a kinetic sand table, spinners, and other toys and games designed for specific sensory and auditory experiences.
The attendees also were introduced to Theo, Elevate’s therapy dog, who is also available to autistic community members who could benefit from an experience with an animal.
The sensory room is available to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays with parents staying somewhere in the Elevate complex while their children experience the room. Additional times may be available by contacting Elevate Kids Director Cathy Brown at 417-335-9915 option 7, or emailing her at cathy.brown@elevatebranson.org.
More information about Elevate’s services for community members with autism can be found on their website, elevatebranson.org.
