Two people were transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained in an accident which took place after midnight on June 8, at the diverging diamond in north Branson.
Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 said in a Facebook post, a call about a vehicle accident came in from OnStar around 12:51 a.m. The initial report did not include the number of vehicles or injuries.
Branson Fire crews arrived to find a head-on collision at the diverging diamond completely blocking State Highway 248. Taney County Ambulance evaluated and transported two people from the scene to Cox Medical Center Branson with minor injuries.
Branson police officials say the accident is being investigated as a drunk driving accident.
Crews needed 45 minutes to clear the accident site and reopen the road.
