The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures of 100 degrees or more for the rest of the week. Cox Medical Center Branson is warning residents of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The Centers for Disease Control says an average of 658 people each year die from heat related illnesses, and the highest months of the year for deaths are July and August. Heat related deaths are one of the deadliest health outcomes from weather in the United States.
The signs of heat exhaustion are muscle cramping; fatigue; headache; nausea or vomiting; and dizziness or fainting. A patient with heat exhaustion can appear to have cool and moist skin, but the pulse is fast and weak, and breathing is usually rapid and shallow. If left untreated, heat exhaustion progresses to heat stroke, which is life-threatening.
The signs of heat stroke are a body temperature higher than 103 fahrenheit; red, hot, and dry skin (no sweat); a rapid, strong pulse; throbbing headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and unconsciousness.
The very high body temperature damages internal organs. Severe cases of heat stroke will result in multi-organ system failure and death.
“During this time of increased outdoor temperatures, it’s important not to underestimate the dangers of the heat,” Cox Medical Center Branson Director of Nursing Adene Smith told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Prolonged exposure to the hot temperatures can cause heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion occurs during physical activity and is evidenced by heavy sweating. When you heavily sweat the body releases large amounts of water and sodium. Both of these things are crucial for a body to function normally.”
Smith says there are multiple things you can do for someone who might be suffering from a heat related illness.
“To prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke, move indoors where there is air conditioning or a cool location,” Smith said. “Try and find something to circulate the air, such as a fan. Use cold compress under the armpits, and behind the neck to help lower the body temperature. Remove any excess clothing including shoes and socks.”
If you or someone begins to throw up, has symptoms for more than an hour, or if symptoms appear to be getting worse, call 911 or seek medical help.
Cooling centers in Taney County are available at the Branson Salvation Army, Branson Senior Center, and Forsyth Senior Centers. In Stone County, the Crane Library, Blue Eye Library, Galena Library, the Kimberling Area Library, Stone County Recovery Center in Reeds Spring, and the Kimberling Area Senior Center.
