The City of Branson has released the final separation agreement with former City Administrator Stan Dobbins.
The agreement stated Dobbins will receive $149,777.77, in nine monthly installments of $16,641,974, with payroll deductions taken from the amount. Dobbins was paid 100% of his unused vacation time, and 50% of his unused sick leave.
“Because of Sunshine Laws, those documents have always been available when someone makes a Sunshine request and pays for the documents,” Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The difference is this board is saying you don’t have to pay for this information or request it; we are choosing to voluntarily make it public for the entire community to see the action taken by the Board in executive sessions.”
In addition to the financial compensation, the final agreement also states the city will compensate Dobbins for the costs of insurance through COBRA, should Dobbins choose to use the COBRA system.
The agreement states both Dobbins and the city release each other from “any and all claims, charges, demands, causes of action or liability” related to Dobbins’ employment with the city.
In addition, Dobbins has agreed during the nine month severance period to assist the city by answering questions related to city administrator issues which took place during his term. He will not apply for further employment in any capacity with the city, and if anyone inquires with the city about Dobbins’ departure, they will be told Dobbins retired “so he could pursue other professional and personal interests.”
If someone inquires about Dobbins’ work history, an appendix was added to the agreement showing the information which will be sent via letter, including that Dobbins “left his city employment in good standing, and with the full appreciation of the Board of Aldermen, the mayor, and other city officials for his extended yeast of professional and valuable service to the citizens of Branson.”
The agreement was considered a confidential document until becoming final on May 5, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.