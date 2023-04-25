An area non-profit will be hosting a car show with a mission of helping young entrepreneurs succeed in their business endeavors.
Little Founders Club was created to support youth business owners by providing resources, direction, networking and funding in the form of grants to young business owners, ages 8 to 17.
Founder Trina Danley said the organization’s existence evolved from the idea of hosting an event.
“It started when we were going to have a car show,” Danley said. “That kind of evolved into something else. And then we thought, oh, we need to have some kid vendors here too. We wanted to get the proceeds from the car show to the kids.”
Danley continued, explaining how the idea turned into a larger goal.
“From there, we decided that we’d really like to help these kids even more. We’d like to donate the money to the kids in the form of grants; that they really could probably benefit from learning more about their businesses and how to be a business, how to promote their products and services,” Danley said. “In the meantime, we can hook them up with different resources they need for that. We can help them hook up with each other and maybe figure out where to get products cheaper so they have better return on investment. It just kind of went from there. And then it just became this nonprofit organization that we set up so that we can help the kids. There’s just so many of them around here.”
The organization will be holding its inaugural car show on Saturday, May 6, at The Falls Shopping Center, 3265 Falls Pkwy, Branson, MO.
The car show and Founder Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be food, music, a 50/50 drawing, raffle items and a variety of vendors by young entrepreneurs.
Those interested in sponsoring, having a vendor booth or wishing to enter their vehicle in the car show can email littlefounderclub@gmail.com. Car show registration is open until 11 a.m. on the day of the event. Young entrepreneurs interested in getting involved in the Little Founders Club can contact the organization at the previously listed email or by visiting its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.