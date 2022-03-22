The city of Branson says the most recent winter storm cost the city over $29,000.
A release from the city said the total cost of the winter weather which hit the city from Feb. 22 through Feb. 25 cost the City of Branson Public Works Department $29,684 in labor and materials.
This brings the combined total of the February storms to $71,992.
Public works officials say in the Feb. 22 storm they used 61 tons of salt, 154 tons of rock chips, 200 gallons of beet juice, 800 gallons of salt brine, 498 gallons of unleaded fuel, and 383 gallons of diesel fuel.
Public works staff and other equipment operators drove a total of 4,695 over 532 man-hours.
“I’m so proud of our work crew,” Milton said. “It is obvious they put their heart and soul into taking care of our community. I applaud them working 12 hour shifts, 24 hours a day, to assure our citizens are as safe as possible. Kudos to our public works department!”
The city’s plan for ice and snow removal includes staff from four different city departments working in rotating 12 hour shifts, providing 24-hour a day work on the city’s 13 snow routes. Crews clear nearly 250 miles of roadway inside the city limits, and clear every city-owned street.
Information about the city’s winter weather procedures are available on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.