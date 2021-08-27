Five area students earned scholarships to the Rotary Youth Leadership Award Academy from three area Rotary groups.
The academy is a three and a half day program focusing on Rotary’s “Service Above Self” philosophies, according to the academy website. Students participated in self-assessment personality programs, team building activities, and instruction and direction in service leadership from Rotary leaders.
“Going to RYLA was a life changing experience, not only did it help grow my leadership skills, I also formed many valuable friendships along the way,” Abby Mulnik, a junior at Branson High School, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I am very grateful to the Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club for selecting me to be a part of the experience and helping contribute to my future in leadership.”
Mulnik and Caitlyn Matthews were sponsored by Branson Daybreakers Rotary, Israel Reynolds of Branson and Audrey Remenar of Cape Fair were sponsored by the Branson-Hollister Rotary Club, and Bertha Perez by the Hollister Rotary Club.
“Missouri RYLA was great, I met so new friends and was challenged beyond all expectations,” Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It provided tools on how to be an effective leader and use my talents to bring people together for a common cause. RYLA gave me tools to perform the best I can both on the Branson Band leadership team, in the classroom, and beyond.”
The RYLA Academy chooses students based on a desire to be a part of the program, their willingness to participate in all aspects of the program, and their commitment to serve upon returning to their home communities.
