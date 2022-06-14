A group of area motorcycle riders held a benefit ride for a local man fighting cancer.
The “I Rode the Ride with Rick” event was held June 4, 2022, starting at the Uptown Cafe in Branson. The ride was to benefit Rick Diamond, who is fighting melanoma.
“Rick was having panic attacks because he could not pay his bills,” Sadee Smith told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I would literally listen to him panting short quick breaths if you will, all day, and it just broke my heart. I knew I had to do something to show him we were all here for him.”
Entertainment for the event included comedian Jeff Pedersen, guitarist Lance Allred of the band Fair Warning, and The Gateways.
The ride was led by Terry Beltz and featured over 30 bikes.
Prizes for the benefit came from sponsors including Uptown Cafe, Sight and Sound Theatres, Fritz’s Adventure, and Ozark Biker Shop who created patches for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.