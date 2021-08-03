The Taney County Health Department has begun their stream sampling program to help residents be sure it’s safe to swim in their favorite swimming hole.
“Visitors and residents enjoy the county’s many natural “swimming holes,” Environmental Public Health Specialist Ashton King, said in a press release. “We want to be sure our waters are safe, and no one gets sick.”
TCHD’s stream sampling program usually runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Water is tested at right county locations to check for levels of E. coli.
The testing locations are:
- Casey Hole, Forsyth
- Swan Creek, Taneyville
- Beaver Creek Public Use Area, Kissee Mills
- Stockstill Park, Branson
- Hulland Park, Hollister
- Blansit, Walnut Shade
- Hulls Ford, Taneyville
- State Park, Branson
TCHD staff conduct the testing on Mondays unless rain is in the area, then they conduct tests on Tuesdays. Test results are posted on the TCHD website at www.taneycohealth.org.
