Rep. Brian Seitz announced he will formally launch his re-election campaign with a rally at Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theaters this Sunday.
The rally will be “unlike any other” according to a press release, featuring live-entertainment, special guest speakers, and appearances by multiple elected officials and candidates.
“When we have a campaign rally in Branson, it is unlike any other rally you will see across the state,” Seitz said in a statement. “Not only is this a time to get people fired up for the re-election campaign, I want to showcase some of the great live-entertainment Branson has to offer. I’m excited to be joined by local elected officials, colleagues of mine from across the state and candidates for other races as we get people ready to get out and vote in August and November.”
Seitz plans to do something unique in Taney County; a pre-rally for the Hispanic community where his speech will be translated into Spanish through an interpreter.
“Our growing Hispanic community here in Branson is deeply important to our city and the surrounding area,” said Seitz. “I want Spanish speakers in our community to know they have someone representing them in Jefferson City, which is why we wanted to present this opportunity for them to come and hear my vision for our area translated into their native tongue, as well as give them the opportunity to ask questions and get involved in the political process. It is my hope events like this will stop being unique and start being the norm as we work to make sure everyone in our community has a voice.”
The event will feature a number of local elected officials and candidates supporting Rep. Seitz in his re-election including: State Senator Mike Moon and former State Senator Eric Burlison; State Representatives Jim Murphy (R-94), Don Mayhew (R-121), and Travis Smith (R-155.) Branson Mayor Larry Milton and several Branson aldermen will also attend.
The free to the public event will begin at 5:30 on June 26 with the Spanish-language portion, and the main rally will follow at 6 p.m. and it is expected to last at least 90 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.