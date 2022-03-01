Area heart patients who have been concerned about how they will rehab after cardiac surgery could find financial help waiting for them from the Skaggs Foundation.
The Skaggs Foundation is helping to cover co-pays and fees for qualifying patients who cannot afford treatment in ordinary circumstances. A Skaggs Legacy Foundation grant provided scholarships to 123 cardiopulmonary rehab patients in Branson and Branson West in 2021.
Eric Franklin had triple bypass surgery in October 2021, but didn’t have the funds to pay for his recovery until the Skaggs Foundation stepped in to help.
“Being a retired senior, I really appreciate the financial help,” Franklin said. “I am so relieved to have this cost taken care of. I feel a difference compared to where I started.”
Cardiac patients who attend rehab on a regular basis have better outcomes.
“Cardiac Rehab has health benefits with a 25 percent reduction in all-cause mortality rates,” explained Rehab Manager Hollie Holderfield. “Patients gain knowledge about their cardiac disease and how to manage their risk factors. Rehab improves quality of daily living and quality of life. Rehab also increases the ability to return to work or engage in leisure activities.”
Holderfield said the Skaggs Foundation fund is providing a much needed path for patients to reach a healthy outcome.
“Skaggs Foundation removes this barrier so patients are able to have access to cardiopulmonary rehab,” she said.
Franklin expressed his gratitude to the Skaggs Foundation because it’s allowing him to get back to a happy life.
“I can tell the rehab is increasing my stamina and my ability to go further,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being able to be active with my grandkids and be able to pick them up.”
Anyone who might want more information about assistance for cardiac patients who need rehabilitation can visit the Skaggs Foundation website at SkaggsFoundation.org.
