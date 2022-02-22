The Taney County Ambulance District (TCAD) has announced a new EMS Medical Director.
Dr. Todd Baker, an emergency medicine physician at Cox Medical Center Branson, is taking over from Dr. Timothy Costello, who is moving out of state after providing service to TCAD since 2012.
Baker, also a founding partner of 360 Degree Medicine, has lived in Branson since 2009.
Baker is an graduate of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine and has been practicing medicine since 2001.
An army veteran, Baker performed his Emergency Medicine Residency at Ft. Hood, Texas from 2001 to 2004. He also served as EMT Chief for the 86th Combat Support Hospital during Operation Iraqi Freedom for 15 months, earning Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star, and Combat Action Badge.
He was then appointed “Theater Emergency Medicine Consultant for the Army Surgeon General for the Iraqi Theater of Operations.”
Baker has worked with TCAD for a number of years and said he looks forward to helping TCAD achieve new levels of success.
