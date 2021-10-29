Members of the Branson Police Department and their supporters nearly filled the Branson Board of Alderman’s chambers Oct. 26, to respond to comments made by City Administrator Stan Dobbins.
In an alderman “Study Session” on Thursday, Oct. 21, Dobbins disputed the claim of Branson Assistant Police Chief Eric Schmitt that the department was in a “crisis” situation.
“The struggle is real,” Schmitt said at the study session. “I’ve only been here four years, but I’ve been in law enforcement for over 30 years now. I have never seen it as difficult to recruit people. I’ve had to tell the chief we’re basically in retention mode now because other agencies are basically stealing experienced officers from each other.”
After Mayor Larry Milton agreed with Assistant Chief Schmitt’s assessment, Dobbins stated his disagreement.
“Honesty is a big thing with me,” Dobbins said in response. “The police department is not in crisis mode. This city, as well as every other city in the United States, runs with a minimum staffing level. There is not always a patrolman in every district, and there hasn’t been at least for the 10 years I’ve been here.
Do they have a staffing shortage? Yes, they do. Just like the city of Springfield [police department] is short 90 right now.”
When the mayor later commented he would rather use funds to raise salaries to retain officers over placing money in a fund for a new police station, Dobbins made comments that drew the ire of officers and their supporters.
“Frankly Mr. Mayor, I could care less if you agree with me or not,” Dobbins said. “I’ve been a policeman for 43 years. I have done this job far more than some of the kids who are downstairs that don’t know what being a policeman is about evidently. The thing of it is, we want everybody here to be compensated appropriately, but you need a revenue source first. We don’t have money set aside to make it happen overnight. We have to undertake the difficult task of finding the money.”
Officers and their supporters signed up to speak to the aldermen during the public comment time to respond to Dobbins’ statements. Several in attendance who did not speak wore “back those kids downstairs” t-shirts and other “back the blue” apparel to show their support.
Sgt. Caleb Teig began the comments, noting the statement he was reading was written on behalf of many members of the police department, although he did state it wasn’t meant to represent all members of the BPD.
He then began formal remarks by thanking the residents and visitors to Branson who were supportive of the department and did special things for the officers.
“You are overwhelmingly supportive and we are honored to have the opportunity to serve you,” Teig said. “The constant cards, food gifts, kind words, and secretly paid dinner tabs do not go unnoticed. The relationships you’ve allowed us to build over the years have been richly rewarding and thoroughly invaluable in our joint efforts in promoting public safety.”
Teig then refuted Dobbins’ position that the department was not in a crisis situation.
“Despite assertions to the contrary, the Branson Police Department is absolutely in a retention and recruiting crisis,” Teig said. “This is not a scare tactic, nor is it exaggerated. Any thoughtful review of our attrition and hiring numbers makes it clear that ‘crisis’ is an accurate description.”
Teig said pay is just one of many issues, but is one of the most significant drivers in recruiting issues.
“At its core, our inability to attract and keep quality police department employees is detrimental to public safety,” Teig said. “Minimally staffed dispatchers must constantly decide which simultaneous calls from domestic dispute victims are most important. Sergeants must constantly evaluate which pending fights, thefts, or injury crashes to prioritize for their squads.”
Colton Schmitt, the son of the assistant police chief, addressed the board regarding what he felt was Dobbins’ attack on his father’s integrity at the Thursday meeting.
“There is one important thing my father has always taught me, and that is integrity,” Schmitt said. “Administrator Dobbins, last Thursday you called into question my father’s integrity, seeming to imply he is not honest. You may find things about my father you do not like, after all he is a very strong-willed, determined person, and I happen to find those qualities admirable.
“I submit to you that you will never find a more honest, dedicated man than Eric Schmitt.”
Schmitt said that immediately after Dobbins hired his father, he sent him out to promote the Public Safety Tax, and his father was cut out of input after the tax safely passed.
“There is a crisis,” Schmitt said. “In the past year alone, I understand upward of 16 officers have left the department. It is my conclusion that many of these losses were the result of broken promises and stifled voices.
“When my dad took the job as assistant police chief he told the troops as long as they did what is right, he would always have their back. He knew there may come a time when he would have to fall on his sword for them. He assumed it would be for something they did for performing their duties. But instead, it was here, at this podium, fighting for their livelihood.
“My father showed the epitome of integrity last Thursday, and you impugned him to be a liar, and accused him of creating hysteria. Sir, it is my conclusion, you are the one promoting falsehood.”
While almost all of the citizens who spoke at the meeting were critical of Dobbins, he did have supporters in attendance.
“I know everyone is mad at Stan,” Melissa Sill said. “As a former employee, I can tell you I have seen that man stand up for you, and back you, more times than I can count on two hands. I know what he said was dumb. You feel disrespected. But know he’s been there for you. Honestly, when you haven’t seen it.”
Milton reiterated his position from Thursday’s meeting in agreement with the comments of the officers and their supporters who claim the police department is in a crisis. Throughout most of the meeting, he grilled city Finance Director Jamie Rouch on how to get the new pay scale for officers and firefighters into the 2022 budget. The aldermen took no vote on the budget as scheduled, moving the discussion to a finance committee meeting.
Dobbins responded to the police and their supporters during the “Administrator’s report” portion of the meeting at the end.
“There are some great men and women who are sitting out here in this audience,” Dobbins said. “Some of you know me better than others. I’ve always loved you. I will continue to love you. I could have chosen my words better the other day. I will be talking to each one of you individually.
“I want you to truly know, and I can’t say this any better than the way I’m going to say it, I have always had your backs. Always. You were always first in my heart. I’m not just a cop of 40 years. My family’s been cops forever. I would never abandon you, I would never hurt you. And if I did, I’m sorry. And I will talk to all of you individually about that.”
When reached by the Branson Tri-Lakes News to see if he wanted to further comment, Dobbins relayed through Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit that he would let his comments from the meeting stand for themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.