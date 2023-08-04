The city of Merriam Woods is being led by the Mayor Pro Tem following a medical incident involving Mayor Rusty Ault.
City Administrator Chandler Shook told Branson Tri-Lakes News Ault suffered a “severe medical emergency” which has left him temporarily unable to perform his duties as mayor while recovery is taking place.
“We here at the city are wishing nothing but continued progress in this uphill battle to a full recovery and we will continue to send our thoughts and well wishes to him through this process,” Shook said.
Shook said the city has been operating with the Mayor Pro Tem filling in for the mayor as per the Missouri state statutes for a fourth-class city.
Mayor Pro Tem Sheila Karges told Branson Tri-Lakes News Ault’s recovery is her primary concern.
“I want to first say that I am sending my thoughts and prayers to Rusty and his family,” Karges said. “I am honored to be Mayor Pro Tem but hope that it is temporary for the sake of Rusty’s safe and speedy recovery.”
City officials asked residents to respect the privacy of Ault and his family during his recovery. Any resident with questions is asked to contact city hall at 417-561-4341.
