On Saturday, Sept. 9, the community was invited to attend the 5th Annual Heart of Recovery Gala hosted by the Brook Wellness Center. This year’s event was held at the Sanctuary of Hope Church and began at 5:30 p.m.
The gala featured a presentation given by Brook President Rosie Robinson on the mission and programs the Brook Wellness Center offers. Music was provided by gospel singer LaVonne Parrott. Food was provided by Chef David Bryson.
