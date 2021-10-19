A Cox Medical Center Branson nurse who stopped a man from kidnapping a child has been honored.
Wendy Huston stopped the father of a child born with drugs in their system from taking the child out of the labor and delivery area of Cox Medical Center Branson in a duffel bag.
As previously reported by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, Noah Wilson had been notified on June 28 his newborn son was being placed in protective custody by the State of Missouri after testing positive for methamphetamine. Court documents said Wilson wrapped his son in a blanket and put him inside a duffel bag, zipped it closed, and tried to exit the hospital.
Huston saw Wilson heading for the exit, and according to a Cox Branson social media posting, “her gut told her the infant was inside the bag.”
Huston immediately had security notified and stopped Wilson from being able to leave the unit until security arrived to take him into custody.
“We are proud of the way Cox Medical Center Branson handled this situation and the partnership that the police department has with them,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said after the incident in a press statement. “This is why it is so important for all organizations to have a plan in place and to regularly train for those ‘what if’ scenarios.”
In receiving the DAISY award, Huston was cited for keeping calm during the incident and keeping Wilson from escalating, because he could have tossed the bag and caused significant injury or death to the infant.
“It was such a surprise to get the DAISY award,” Huston told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I just feel so very honored to be recognized for just doing what we are trained to do in OB. I absolutely love being a nurse and caring for new mothers and babies! It is such a blessing to be there for families at such a tender moment in their lives. The situation that prompted the award was heartbreaking, but I am so thankful that the baby was safe and uninjured when it was placed in such danger, facing suffocation in a bag.”
According to the DAISY Foundation website, the DAISY award is given to nurses around the world “to ensure that nurses know how deserving they are of our society’s profound respect for the education, training, brainpower, and skill they put into their work, and especially for the caring with which they deliver their care.”
“CoxHealth’s vision is to be the best for those who need us,” William Mahoney, president of Cox Branson, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Wendy was certainly the best for that baby that day as she is to all of our patients. This incident shows the importance of training for worst-case scenarios and how important it is to be aware of our surroundings.”
