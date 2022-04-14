Branson Mayor Larry Milton sent a statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News announcing staff changes will be coming to Branson City Hall.
The mayor’s statement said he is acting on the “concerns” of citizens who voted for him and new aldermen in the last two years.
Here is Mayor Milton’s statement in full:
Over the coming days and weeks you will notice some staff changes at City Hall. When you elected me to be your Mayor, and you elected a new Board of Aldermen over the past two years, you voiced your concerns loud and clear and we are going to act on them.
It is your Board’s intent that from the top down you have a City government that serves YOU, the people of Branson. None of the changes you’ll be seeing are personal in nature, and in all cases every attempt is being made to make sure all individuals involved can part on good terms.
I want to make one thing very clear to all of our citizens: We’ve got this. Your elected Board and Mayor have a plan, and we are ready to implement it. We are excited for the future of our staff at City Hall, our citizens and the city we all love.
The City of Branson government will be one of the people, by the people and for the people. That includes the Mayor, Board and staff. We are here to serve you, and we are committed to bringing you quality service like never before.
If you have questions, comments or concerns, as always reach out to myself or your elected Aldermen. We will do our best to provide answers to your questions in a timely manner. That’s it for now, but stay tuned for continued updates about changes being made in your city government. As always, it’s a pleasure to serve you.
Congrats, City of Branson Voters, you may think that you've drained the swamp, but you've only filled it with sewage.
You've elected a man and his friends that now have full and total control over the city and intend to get rid of anyone that has ever disagreed with them - or had the audacity to provide facts that disprove their claims. Call me crazy, but that doesn't seem to be much in the spirit of the values that this city stands for. He and his people have spread lies for years about lack of financial transparancy with a blatant disregard for staff (guess what - it is, in fact, very personal to him) and independent auditors that have point-blank assured him that there is no fraud occuring with the Public Safety funds or any other financial transactions. And yet he and his supporters continued to spew this lie in public forums over and over again. They don't care about the truth. They don't care about the city. They care about personal wealth, status and power. He and his supporters have sought to stir-up angst in the Police and Fire Departments as a divide in city personnel and citizens - and then gladly accepted campaign donations from these groups when they claim to be on their side. This is called "manipulation".
Larry and his alderman may claim to have run a clean campaign against so-called "good ol' boys", but the fact is they've done nothing but repeat the same lies so long that they've conviced themselves and the public that it's the truth - there's nothing "clean" about that. One former alderwoman advertised on Facebook that she felt she was the target of intimidation but failed to mention that she was, in fact, violating the city's liquor code and makes it pretty clear that she feels the laws don't apply to her once her friends are in office. How ironic to toss around rocks at others calling it "integrity" when you live in a glass house. By the way, if you do a good deed, like raising money for charity, there's typically no reason to repeatedly tell the public you've done said good deed if the sentiment behind it is genuine.
There's a reason that so few of our established and respected business owners supported Larry, Howden, LeBlanc and Rodriguez and it's not because they're part of an elite "good ol' boy" system. These new aldermen have made promises that they will not be able to keep (legally) and intend to get anyone out of the way that know enough to blow a whistle. These "staffing changes" will costs the city tens upon thousands of dollars at the expense of city services and taxpayers. Mark my words, you're in for the most corrupt administration this city has ever seen.
The thing about wishing for something is that you might actually get it. The Mayor and Alderman "Got this?" Arrogance? Yep. Corruption? Yes. Lies? Definitely. Bullying... the list goes on and on. The Mayor and his cronies have over and over again accused the City of Branson of supplanting funds but the City is audited every year and every year the City passes with flying colors. Even when the auditors were asked directly about the issue of supplanting there was no evidence to back up the Mayor's allegations. Let me be clear: there are two ways funds can be supplanted. The first is gross incompetence and the second is fraud. The Mayor's accusation of supplanting is basically saying: the civil servants that work for the city are too stupid to act in the best interests of the city or they are defrauding the city. Facts are difficult little things and could care less about the Mayor's feelings or preconceived notions. If there was gross negligence or fraud the yearly audits would find something, anything... except they haven't.
The Mayor believes he was elected with a mandate to reform the city in his image. All the candidates that supported the original mask mandate have been voted out. There was no mandate other than the issue of masking.
As for the predictions of turnover from the Mayor, let me ask a few questions. In today's job market where every business is understaffed and unskilled workers can demand $15 and hour... where are these new candidates he will wave his magic wand and make appear? Let me ask another question, will these magical individuals be more knowledgeable about the city and Branson or less? What will the costs associated with recruiting top talent from other markets be? And will the salaries of these new civil servants be greater than or less than the current salaries? So the end result of "We got this," is more spending to recruit, hire and relocate talent to the area and then paying inflated salaries so the Mayor can "fix" the city? Or does the Mayor have an eye to appoint himself into one of the newly empty positions? It would not surprise me to have prominent supporters of the Mayor to suddenly be the most qualified individuals to work at the city as well. What a joke.
Frankly I do not believe that the combined IQ of the Mayor and new aldermen is above 59. I hope they do take the tourism fund and use it for public safety. That is against the law and would bring about the very supplanting that the Mayor seems so hard pressed to prove is there.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the short term and the Mayor has gotten exactly what he wanted. Complete, unfettered control. And when the city spends more for less, has less qualified and knowledgeable talent, there is actual supplanting by the Mayor and his cronies, the city is red flagged by the independent auditors and things get worse and not better we will all know who to blame.
