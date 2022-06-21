Kimberling City Law Enforcement Officer Alexis Hobbs took part in a unique pageant dedicated to first responders and won in the Law Enforcement category this past weekend.
The first-ever First Responders Fundraiser & Pageant presented by Miss American Diamonds Pageant was held in St. Louis on Saturday, June 18, according to the Miss American Diamonds Pageant Facebook page. The pageant was open to women serving the front lines in their communities. It included categories for firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, EMTs, and paramedics.
Hobbs is a local woman from the Tri-Lakes area, who graduated from the Drury University Law Enforcement Academy in May 2021 and became a part of the new police department team Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine put into place earlier this year. Besides her duties as an officer for the department, she is also the evidence custodian.
“I’ve also been working on my Bachelors of Science in Business Administration, I’m currently in my junior year,” Hobbs told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I also work for Silver Dollar City on the Safety & Security Team.”
Hobbs said her family is her driving force to do well and being a mom is her most fulfilling job.
“Out of everything I do, I’m most proud to be a mom to my amazing kids,” Hobbs said. “I have a beautiful 3 year old (daughter), Ari, and I gained an amazing 11 year old son, Jackson, when I married my husband, Justin.”
Hobbs decided to enter with a bit of trepidation.
“It’s wild to have found myself entering this thing. I actually was hesitant, because of the flack and stigma I’ve gotten for being extremely feminine in the Law Enforcement Field,” Hobbs said. “Not from the public, surprisingly, as much as other people in the field.”
With the support of her family and a great friend Hobbs said she took the step, despite her initial reluctance.
“I had an amazing and supportive friend in the field, who is a dispatcher. She (also being feminine) encouraged me to do this pageant and be proud of who I am, the way that I am, and to embrace all of the things I love and have a passion for,” Hobbs said. “She’s ultimately the one who convinced me to go through with the pageant.”
According to Hobbs, the pageant experience was an empowering place for women who work in very stressful, and in some cases, like hers, traditionally male driven fields.
“This pageant encouraged women in all careers in the first responder field. There were nurses, firefighters, EMTs, healthcare workers, police officers. Every single woman was so strong, bold, courageous, and had so much passion for what they do,” Hobbs said. “Each first responder was so inspiring, and I am so grateful to have made so many new friends in the field. This pageant really showed me that there is a huge camaraderie between first responders that is unique and valuable too.”
Hobbs described the pageant as a form of family, despite the competitive nature of the event.
“Although this was a competition, there was an entire sisterhood formed off-stage and behind the scenes,” Hobbs said. “Everyone was helping each other with hair and makeup, loaning each other shoes in between competitions, cracking jokes and dancing and taking a ton of pictures together. It was like one giant family, and we were all hyping each other up and supporting each other the entire time.”
The success and feel of the pageant, according to Hobbs, stems from the pageant director’s passion to showcase the beauty of all women and to honor the women who work as first responders.
“The Director/Founder of Miss American Diamonds, Barbara James, started holding a variety of Pageants in 2013 for all kinds of categories and career fields,” Hobbs said. “She wanted a way for all women to feel honored and empowered. (She) wanted all women to be able to represent who they are, as well as what they love and do, without a social stigma from their career field, or a typical stigma or “mold” for common pageant contestants. She also is the proud wife of a Law Enforcement Officer, and wanted to bless and honor women in the first responder field in this pageant specifically. It was such an honor and privilege to be a part of this pageant, to represent my department, this organization, and all of the strong, powerful, amazing women in this field.”
The pageant also donated some of the proceeds to a first responder charity, which Hobbs said was an important aspect of the event.
“(Barbara’s) heart is so giving. She really has a passion to help and encourage as many people as she possibly can,” Hobbs said. “Giving proceeds to charity is just a small example of her heart and mission in all of this. And I was so proud and grateful to be a part of that.”
Even though Hobbs won the crown, she said it doesn’t really belong to her.
“It felt amazing (to win)! I told my 3-year old daughter that if Mommy wins a “Princess Crown”, I will put it up for her to have someday in a keepsake box,” Hobbs explained. “She wore it for nearly an hour, as soon as I got home, and kept telling everyone that ‘her and mommy are princesses now.’ I would have done the whole pageant just for that precious moment of seeing how proud and excited she was.”
Hobbs expressed gratitude for all the support she received from her family and community.
“I would just like to say thank you to Miss Barbara James for doing this event. It’s such an honor to have met her and to have seen her love and passion for encouraging and inspiring women. I would also like to say thank you to Miss Missouri USA - Mikala McGee - for being one of our judges, attending the pageant, and for giving me advice and encouraging me in this field as well as pageants. She was so humble, encouraging, and inspiring. It was an honor to meet her,” Hobbs said. “I would like to say thank you to the Kimberling City Police Department and Chief Todd Lemoine for encouraging me in this venture and supporting my heart in it. And a big thanks also goes out to my mom for coming with me and being so supportive and helpful. A giant enormous thanks goes out to my friend and dispatcher Kina, who pushed and encouraged me to do the pageant when I was nervous and hesitant to. I am truly surrounded by an amazing group of people and am so blessed to have the circle I do.”
The Kimberling City Police Department took to their Facebook page to congratulate Hobbs on her win.
“I am pleased to announce that not only is Officer Alexis Hobbs a professional, sharp, smart, proactive, weapons expert, Evidence Custodian, and dedicated Police Officer of The City of Kimberling Police Department, but also named Miss American Diamond First Responder Law Enforcement WINNER,” Stated the post. “We are proud of her accomplishments. Congratulations.”
For more information on the First Responders Pageant visit www.missamericandiamonds.com.
