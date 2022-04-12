Plastic cubes which frustrated the grandparents of many of the Branson School District’s fifth grade class are now being used by those students to create works of art.
Fifth grade Cedar Ridge Intermediate Pirate Challenge students used 400 Rubik’s Cubes to create a mosaic of their school’s principal, Dr. Stacie Thompson. The 11 students were able to create the work of art in less than one day.
“I was overwhelmed and completely blown away by not only the gesture, but by the pure talent of our students,” says Dr. Thompson. “[Pirate Challenge teacher] Paula Bronn does a wonderful job leading our Pirate Challenge program. I am grateful for all she does to provide quality enrichment instruction for the students of Branson Public Schools.”
The Challenge was also conducted at Buchanan Intermediate school. The fifth grade students were learning about Anne Frank and used their Rubik’s Cubes to make a mosaic of her image.
“Students have been learning ‘Growth Mindset’ while learning to solve the Rubik’s Cube since January,” says Bronn. “Through the years we have made mosaics of many other historic heroes, landmarks, and famous art pieces.”
