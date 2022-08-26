A local veteran’s organization is hosting an event at the Branson RecPlex they hope will be the first of an annual celebration.
The Branson Veterans of America 913 is hosting the first Veterans Appreciation Day Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the RecPlex, located at 1501 Branson Hills Pkwy. in Branson. BVA said in a statement the event aims to honor veterans and their families with an afternoon of entertainment, games, and food.
A meal for veterans and their immediate family members will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. sponsored by Branson Bank. The meal will be catered by Kim’s BBQ of Kirbyville. Food trucks will be on hand for other visitors to the event, but meal tickets cannot be used to the food trucks.
Activities for kids will include inflatable attractions, face painting, a dunk tank, and other games. There will be various music entertainment throughout the event along with a car show.
Vendors who focus on service to veterans will also be in attendance including the local VA clinic, Branson Veterans Task Force, GUMI Camp, Woof for Vets, a Veteran Service Officer, Patriot Riders, the Branson Memorial Gardens, and more.
There will also be a raffle of prizes for veterans and their families.
Donations will be accepted by the BVA to offset the cost of the event.
For more information about the event or the Branson Veterans of America 913, contact Dick Burkhalter at 219-395-4367 or Bob Sarver at 417-294-0728.
