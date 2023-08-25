Expansion is coming to the 39th Judicial Circuit after the elevation of one associate judge to a new Circuit Judge position.
Judge Alan Blankenship was named by Missouri Governor Mike Parson to a newly created Circuit Judge position in the circuit, which covers Stone, Barry, and Lawrence counties. Blankenship has been an associate circuit judge since January 2003, and was sworn in to his new position on Tuesday, Aug. 22, by Presiding Judge David Cole.
“[This new position] is going to help us be better able to serve the circuit,” Blankenship told the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’ll be able to provide faster services to the counties and spend more judge time on some cases that need it.”
Blankenship is known throughout the state for his service on the Missouri Supreme Court Treatment Court Committee and the Trial Judge Education Committee. He has presided over a DWI Court and also the Stone County Adult Drug Court, which has been selected multiple times as a National Mentor Court by the National Drug Court Institute.
He is also a Judicial Outreach Liaison for the American Bar Association for Region 7, covering Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.
Circuit Judges in Missouri are allowed to hear all types of cases, from criminal to civil to family court cases. They can oversee “family court” or “probate court” but these are not separate courts, just divisions of the Circuit Court.
Associate circuit judges may hear civil cases with claims of less than $25,000, and any other case assigned by the presiding judge of the Circuit. They are elected in the counties for which they will serve.
Judge David Cole, who has been the lone Circuit Judge for the 39th Circuit, will now be the Presiding Judge of the district.
“I think that it’s important for the people in the community to have quick access,” Cole told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Justice needs to be speedy, it needs to be efficient, and another judge will allow people to have their court dates faster. People deserve to have their cases determined in a timely manner.”
Cole believes Parson made a wise choice for the position.
“He had some good applicants to choose from and he chose well in Judge Blankenship, who has served for 20 years in Stone County,” Cole said. “People here know his quality and now people in the rest of the circuit will know it as well.”
Stone County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby told Branson Tri-Lakes News the addition of a second judge was long overdue.
“The 39th Circuit has been one of, if not the, busiest single judge circuits in Missouri for several years and has needed a second circuit judge desperately,” Selby said. “Judge Blankenship has been an outstanding judge for Stone County for the past 20 years and will continue to serve Stone County in the future in his new role. My office has worked well with him and I expect us to continue to do so in the future.”
Blankenship’s replacement as an associate judge for Stone County in the 39th Circuit will be chosen by Governor Mike Parson.
