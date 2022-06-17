The city of Branson has named a pair of co-workers as the city’s employees of the month.
Utilities Wastewater Treatment Equipment/Plant Operators Ken Edwards and Greg Robertson were given the honor by Alderman Ruth Denham during the Board of Alderman’s meeting on June 14, 2022.
The city’s proclamation states they recognize employees for “service and excellence” and for their willingness to go beyond their job descriptions in service to citizens and their co-workers.
“Kent and Greg are receiving this award due to their exceptional teamwork and cooperation,” Denham read from the proclamation. “They have both stepped up in Biosolids and the wastewater plants by helping with special projects and volunteering to cover evening and overnight shifts at several locations when the plants are short-staffed.”
Denham commented on the pair’s “extraordinary team spirit” and said they were both “a vital asset” to the city’s utility department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.