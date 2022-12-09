The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB are celebrating a significant increase in visitor numbers and the corresponding tax revenue along with an honor for the ExploreBranson.com website.
The chamber reported increases of no lower than 21% for tax revenue across all tourism related taxing districts when compared to September 2021:
- City of Branson Sales Tax up 34.9%
- City of Branson Tourism Tax up 21.1%
- TCED Tax up 42.8%
- Taney County tax revenue up 29.78%
All four tax areas are also showing increases year-to-date, with the Tourism Tax up 4.7%; Sales Tax up 9.4%; Taney County up 9.7%; and TCED up 10.6%.
“We are very happy with how our destination continues to see record-breaking numbers despite the economic challenges across the nation and around the world,” said Jason Outman, President/CEO, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB and Taney County Partnership. “The visitors that Branson has welcomed this year recognize the value of vacationing in this region. We are thankful for the businesses represented within the city of Branson, and the Tourism Community Enhancement District, for welcoming these folks with great products and genuine Ozarks hospitality.”
The chamber credits their fall advertising campaign for the increases in both visitors and revenue. Their fall campaign results report showed over 1.6 million visitors to ExploreBranson.com, with over 2.4 million pageviews, and an average of almost 2 ½ minutes on the website.
In addition, more than 600,000 views of videos related to Branson tourism were watched along with an additional 1.2 million pageviews of Branson tourism generated organically from search engines.
The chamber’s Christmas campaign began in late October and will run through Christmas, with television ads focusing on regional markets such as Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Kansas City, Tulsa, and Little Rock. Digital advertising is being used on the national level.
The chamber also announced ExploreBranson.com has been named the 2022 Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International Adrian Award for Best Website. The award was given to Branson out of over 600 entries, with experts in the hospitality, travel, tourism, and media industries giving the site an “exceptional” judgment.
