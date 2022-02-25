Parents looking for something for their children to do during Spring Break should look at sending their kids to the 2022 Branson Parks & Recreation Spring Break Camp.
The camp will run March 14 to 18 for children from kindergarten through 8th grade.
Campers will be given the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities and games. Additionally, there will be craft lessons, sports, educational activities, plus a trip to Big Air Trampoline Park and/or WonderWorks.
Participants can sign up for the entire week or choose days that best suit their schedule.
Cost for the camp is $30 per child per day if you register before March 10. The cost will be $35 per child per day after that date. The cost for the full week of camp will be $110.
Youth scholarships are available.
If you need more information or wish to register, visit the Spring Break Camp section at BransonParksandRecreation.com or call the RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
