The Taney County Health Department has announced their 2022 Public Health Champion.
Ben Bonner, a division chief with the Branson Fire Department, was given the award as part of TCHD’s celebration of Public Health Week. The recipient is chosen by the staff of the TCHD they feel makes a “difference in public health over the previous year.”
“Ben has worked with TCHD throughout the duration of the pandemic and continues to be one of our biggest advocates,” TCHD officials wrote in a press release. “Ben reached out early in the pandemic to offer support and assistance in any way possible. He has co-led the pandemic task force and been an incredible asset in helping set up logistics for mass testing and vaccine clinics. He has promoted TCHD efforts for the past two years through his organization (City of Branson Emergency Management) and the community.
“His role in Emergency Response has also been vital in linking the TCHD team to resources and other agencies who have benefited our pandemic efforts. Ben is an example of true partnership and continually supports public health and TCHD efforts.”
Criteria for the award include being an individual or group which “sets an example to lead public health efforts,” is collaborative in their efforts, educates residents in health issues, and promotes the wellbeing of their community’s residents.
Ben’s boss, Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin, spoke glowingly to the Branson Tri-Lakes News about his Division Chief.
“I’m glad Ben is being recognized for his efforts during the pandemic,” Martin said. “He worked tirelessly to focus on the safety of our residents and business community. Ben will be the first to say our local pandemic response was a team effort. While this is true, it was his leadership in the planning process which facilitated a ‘whole community’” response which integrated best practices and data from all area emergency management partners including the Taney County Health Department, area hospitals, local jurisdictions, and the chamber of commerce into a response which was best for our community and its specific needs. We are thankful for his passion to serve and his focus on excellence in everything he does.”
Bonner said working with the health department gave him a new look on their efforts in the community.
“I am humbled, grateful, and am genuinely surprised to receive this award from the health department, as well as the special recognition from the City of Hollister,” Bonner told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It means a great deal to me to be recognized by the exceptional leaders with whom I had the pleasure of working alongside over the past two years. Like so many, I was just focused on doing my job.
“After working alongside the Taney County Health Department, I have a newfound appreciation for the work it does, pandemic or not, to keep our community healthy and safe. It can be easy to overlook or take for granted the importance of the work it does every day.”
