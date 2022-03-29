The 2022 Branson Daybreakers Rotary Chili Cook Off took place Saturday, March 26, at the Branson Lions Club.
Nine area businesses and organizations competed for awards from the judges and the “People’s Choice” award.
In addition to the chili competition, a silent and live auction was held to raise funds for area charities.
In the First Responder’s division, the judges chose Branson Fire Department, while the People’s Choice was Western Taney County Fire Protection District.
The Service Groups category was swept by the Hollister Rotary.
The Restaurant division’s judges winner was Bob Evans, while the People’s Choice award was won by Mr. B’s Ice Cream.
Rotarian Tony Espey told Branson Tri-Lakes News attendance was higher than last year, and that the fundraiser was “very successful.”
