Christian Action Ministries’ annual fundraiser is slated to be back at Branson Landing this holiday season.
The 5th Annual Branson’s Festival of Trees, will be located in Suite 1105 at the Branson Landing, from Nov. 2 until the 28. The Festival of Trees fundraiser asks local businesses, churches, civic groups, and individuals to pay a sponsorship fee and donate a decorated tree/décor to sell at the Festival of Trees, according to a press release from CAM.
CAM has joined the Branson Christmas Coalition and the Branson Centennial Museum to co-sponsor a unique tree this year at the festival. The unique tree will feature over 1,000 glass crystals from a chandelier which formerly hung at the Grand Palace Theatre in Branson for nearly 30 years. The 8-foot tree will be decorated with champagne, silver, and frost white ornaments to complete the look. The tree is going to be a small replica of the “Be the Light” tree, a 39-foot tree erected and decorated by the Christmas Coalition, which will be located outside at the Branson Ferris Wheel.
The press release states other décor making their debut at this year’s festival include a set of uniquely created stained glass trees, a Star Wars tripod tree, a special pink flamingo tree and many antique wagons and sleds creatively decorated. Also, returning will be two raffle items--a tree beautifully decorated in cardinals and a small engine bicycle built by one of CAM’s faithful volunteers.
At the festival, all decorated trees and décor are presented in a winter wonderland setting and are available purchased during the festival.
The festival will be open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Sunday 12 to 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. Admission is free. All proceeds from the Festival of Trees event will benefit CAM, the food ministry of Taney County. Currently the food pantry serves approximately 40,000 individuals per year. Last year CAM distributed 2,000,000 pounds of food in Taney County.
To donate, visit the store or mail your contribution to Festival of Trees, PO Box 1704, Hollister, MO. 65673.
