Four men from the Houston, Texas area are awaiting extradition to Taney County after being arrested in connection with an ATM theft in Branson.
The four suspects arrested are Deaunjae Kayvonne Lampkins, 22; Vinson Eeshawn Gonzalez, 23; Nathaniel Cameron Waits, 23; and Bryce Malik Jones, 26. All four are facing a charge of Stealing - $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a minimum of three years up to a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison upon conviction.
According to court documents, Branson police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Branson Band, 4675 Gretna Road, in the early morning hours of May 19. Officers found an outside ATM machine forcibly breached and the money tray missing.
According to bank staff, $36,120 was taken, with $34,200 in $20 bills, and $1,900 in $10 bills. The damage to the ATM was estimated to be $60,000.
Not long after the discovery of the burglary at the bank, a silver Ford F-250 with Missouri license plates was found abandoned and running near the bank on Sight and Sound Drive. Surveillance video from the scene of the crime showed the vehicle as being used in the theft.
Police contacted the truck’s owner who informed officers the vehicle had been stolen and they wanted to pursue charges against the thieves. A search of the vehicle found pry bars, J-hooks, and chains used in the commission of the crime.
Video recorded at the scene showed the truck arrive at the ATM, with three masked men then exiting the vehicle. The men used the pry bars to breach the doors of the ATM, where they then attached the J-hooks and chains which were attached to the truck. The truck was then used to access the ATM, where the suspects collected the money tray and left the scene in the truck.
Investigators were able to use nearby surveillance cameras to catch on video a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida license plates in the area of the bank during the commission of the crime. The detectives were able to connect the thefts to similar incidents in the region.
The vehicle was found to belong to AVIS Budget Group and rented through a Houston rental location. The vehicle contained a GPS tracking device through which investigators could determine the vehicle’s location both around Houston and Branson.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Texas was provided information related to the crimes, and they tracked the vehicle, conducting a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle found $36,090 in bills inside a black backpack.
While the suspects had changed clothes from the night of the crime, inside the vehicle were blue and white low-top sneakers, black high-top sneakers with neon and white accents, and black and gray low sneakers which directly matched the three masked men at the ATM crime scene.
Investigators also found a pair of red and black gloves in the vehicle’s glovebox which matched one of the ATM theft suspects.
All four men were taken into custody.
“I am very proud of the excellent and expedited work of our officers that led to the arrest of these suspects within hours of the crimes in Branson,” Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt said in a statement. “This case highlights our Department’s dedication and serves as notice to those considering committing crimes here. While Branson has a ‘small town’ atmosphere, the Police Department has the capabilities and drive to successfully pursue and apprehend criminals, wherever they may flee.”
The four are in the Montgomery County Texas Jail pending extradition to Taney County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.