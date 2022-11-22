The Taney County Health Department is reminding county residents to be careful with food handling during the holidays.
The department has released a list of four “core guidelines” for food safety during family or other holiday gatherings to help avoid food-borne illnesses.
First, the department reminds anyone preparing food to make sure their utensils are clean before beginning food preparation. Bacteria spreads across dirty kitchen items, including cutting boards, knives, utensils, counter tops, and even food. Bacteria can grow even on fresh fruits and vegetables, so at least rinse fruits and vegetables under running tap water.
TCHD staff advise you to keep raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs separate from each other. Cross contamination is likely when multiple types of raw food items are in close proximity, and it’s important to make sure to clean and sanitize cutting boards, knives, or other utensils used for multiple food types before each use. Any plate containing raw meat or other raw materials before cooking, should be replaced with a clean plate before any cooked item is placed upon it.
When cooking, department staff recommend keeping a food thermometer ready to check meat, poultry, and egg dishes. The recommended temperatures for cooking are:
Roasts and steaks to 145 degrees fahrenheit;
Chicken and turkey to 165 degrees fahrenheit;
Ground meat (burgers) to 155 degrees fahrenheit;
Seafood to 145 degrees fahrenheit.
Eggs should be cooked until they are firm, not runny. Recipes requiring the use of eggs to be left raw or partially cooked should be avoided, and all leftovers should be heated to 165 degrees fahrenheit before serving including soups, sauces, and gravies.
Finally, refrigerate foods quickly after meal service to prevent bacterial growth. It’s important to not overstuff your fridge as circulating cool air is necessary to keep food safe. The fridge should stay at 40 degrees fahrenheit or less to be effective in reducing bacteria.
Large amounts of leftover food should be stored in multiple containers to allow for faster cooling in the fridge.
Questions about food safety can be directed to the TCHD at 417-334-4544, or online at taneycohealth.org.
