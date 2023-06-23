Dance Finals Main Stage 2.jpg
Photo by Jason Wert

The Stage One National Dance National Championship was held at the Branson Convention Center from June 13 to 17. Competitors from across the United States danced for the championship in both solo and group dance categories.

The championship event at the Branson Convention Center was the second competition hosted by the Norman, Oklahoma based organization in Branson this year. They ran a dance competition at the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts on Feb. 3 and 4, 2023.

More information about the event can be found on their website, stageonedance.com.

Dance Finals Main Stage Elevated Angle.jpg
Posing Dance Troupe 5.jpg
Dance Finals Main Stage 1.jpg
Posing Dance Troupe 4.jpg
Posing Dance Troupe 3.jpg
Friends in Yellow.jpg
Caught Mid Twirl.jpg
Pre Performance Group Hug.jpg
Circle Warm Up.jpg
Posing Dance Troupe 2.jpg
Posing Dance Troupe.jpg
Warming Up Dancers.jpg

