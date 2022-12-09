The Veterans Memorial Garden is partnering with the Pointe Royale Country Club to bring a Christmas concert and dinner event.
A Christmas Classic Evening will take place at the Pointe Royale Club Grill on Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets for dinner and show are $25 per person. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with cocktail hour, followed by a buffet style dinner at 6 p.m. Entertainment will start at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Veterans Memorial Garden in Branson and the Pointe Royale Employee Benevolent Fund. The Employee Benevolent Fund is a free will donation fund to help Pointe Royale employees through financial crises, such as medical expenses, expenses when a death in the family occurs and purchasing glasses.
The evening concert will feature Jana King Evans.
“I was recently asked to use my personal artistic talents from my music career to help raise funds for the garden. It is totally a ‘God Wink’ in this part of my life,” Evans told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I am so honored to be able to combine my two passions with this concert on Dec 17. It will be fun singing some of the Classic Christmas tunes from our history and also remembering our veterans who didn’t get to be home for so many of their holidays while serving our country. I’m doubly honored and feeling blessed. This will be a lovely ‘Evening of Classic Christmas’ with wonderful food and music to celebrate our veterans! It’s open to the public. I pray we have a full house.”
Evans is a renowned singer who has sung on hundreds of hit records with country music stars such as Neil Diamond, Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash, just to name a few.
Evans is originally from Texas, where she acquired a Bachelor of Music in Secondary Education and Master’s Degree in MusicTheatre, Music Theory and Math. She spent more than 25 years in Nashville, where her voice was featured amongst many stars.
Evans has been on stage on tours around the world with Brenda Lee, Pam Tillis, The Gatlin Brothers, Mickey Gilley, the Les Brown Band of Renown and Elvis Presley on video screen with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.
She may be most known for her national commercial jingles such as “Like a Good Neighbor….State Farm is There,” “The Heartbeat of America…Today’s Chevrolet,” and “I’d Love to be an Oscar Meyer Weiner”.
Evans, who resides in Branson, said she has had a passion for gardening for many years. She also has a love for those who have served our country, as her father was a Drilling Instructor in the Marine Corp. She took up the torch as Administrator of the Veterans Memorial Garden, when Garden Founder Ben Kinel passed away in 2021. She said it was an easy decision for her to make by donating her time to community service for the Branson Community with the garden.
“My decision a few years ago to accept the position as administrator of the Veterans Memorial Garden was out of love for my country and to help honor our men and women who have served for our freedoms,” Evans said. “This garden is a beautiful living landscape in our community to be able to showcase our veterans in an artistic way through flowers.”
To purchase tickets or for questions call the Pointe Royale Club Grill at 417-334-8599.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.