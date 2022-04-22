On Monday, April 18, a new member of the Forsyth Board of Aldermen was sworn in.
Alderman Dustin Krob, who defeated Cheryl Altis in the April 5 General Municipal Election, took his oath of office at the April Forsyth Aldermen meeting. Missi Hesketh, who was also elected to office defeating Larry Moehl, was unable to attend the Monday meeting but will be sworn in during the May meeting.
Krob told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was excited to see many members of the public in attendance at the meeting.
“(Monday) night was a big night, and a step in the right direction. The room had many people in it which was really great to see,” Krob said. “My hope is we can get more people coming and pack the room to capacity. It is very important to me to have the people informed and most importantly involved.”
There is a lot of work to do, according to Krob.
“(We need) to rebuild the trust and transparency between the city and its residents, and everyone showing up means that we are headed in the right direction,” Krob said.
Krob said working for the residents and with local law enforcement is an humbling experience, which he looks forward to.
“I am excited to work for the citizens of Forsyth, and I am humbled that I get to be the alderman (who) works with the Police Department,” Krob said. “I was able to sit down with Chief of Police David Forrest for a short time after the meeting and I think I will be able to build a great working relationship with him and his officers. I have always believed these men and women need our constant support.”
Krob said he hopes he will be able to bring a bright future to Forsyth.
“I hope that I can do what is needed to help our town be successful,” Krob said.
For more information on the next Forsyth Aldermen meeting call city hall at 417-546-4763.
