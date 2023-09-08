Something new for four-legged friends is now open from one of the Ozarks’ veteran nonprofit organizations.
The Branson Humane Society has announced the opening of a Doggie Daycare and Grooming service in the suite, which until recently housed the Shepherd of the Hills Veterinary Clinic.
“The Branson Humane Society was recently faced with a unique situation,” BHS Director Jayme Tabuchi said. “We had a suite and a half that was sitting empty due to the vet clinic purchasing their own building, but we knew we wanted to keep the space as intact as possible. This is because in the future we would like to hire a veterinarian that will work with the shelters and rescues in our area as well as to establish a true low-cost spay/neuter program for our locals. We also faced a financial shortage as we had to replace the income generated from renting the suite.”
Tabuchi said discussions took place with tourists and locals about what services could be offered and those discussions ended up focusing on daycare and grooming services. Tourists who brought their animals with them because “they are missing their pet at home” could drop them off at the Humane Society between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. seven days a week.
“That way families can get out during the day and enjoy the beauty of the Ozarks and the many attractions here while we take care of their furbaby as if they were our own,” Tabuchi said.
BHS staff also had discussions with area groomers to see if there was a need for an additional grooming salon and received what they termed “overwhelming” positive feedback.
“We are not professional groomers,” Tabuchi said. “But we will make your furbaby pretty, smell good, and most importantly your dog be treated with kindness and respect! One of our staff members apprenticed with a local groomer for over a year and has a great base skill set. We have other staff members that will be doing baths and nail trims.”
The services being offered by the grooming service, including the nail trims, can be scheduled by appointment but also via walk-in.
In addition to the new services, a new “upscale resale shop” is open in the daycare and grooming area called Sue’s Speciality Shoppe featuring gifts for dogs and their humans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.