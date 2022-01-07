The city of Branson annual inspection of city property found over 270 violations of city code.
The inspections began in June 2021, running through November 2021 and ended with a report to the Branson Board of Aldermen in December 2021.
The process was initiated by Branson Assistant City Manager John Manning after a request from a citizen.
“We wanted to get a grasp on where we’re at with our properties, how many properties we had, and what are our issues,” Branson City Planner Jake Phillips told the Aldermen.
City inspectors went to the city properties and examined them, writing up violations “as though they were inspecting private properties.” The inspections, which city documents say will “continue indefinitely,” covered places like fire stations, city hall, parks, water treatment facilities, and all vacant lots under city responsibility except for leased properties.
After inspecting 131 city properties, the inspectors found 23 properties had no violations, or 17.5% of city properties.
A total of 271 violations were found as of Dec. 2, 2021, with 39% of the issues found by inspectors “addressed” by the city since June. During the presentation on Dec. 14, Phillips said that the city had 41 properties with no current violations, but total violations had increased to 320. The total percentage of fixed items were at 56% as of Dec. 14.
“We tried to team up with individual maintenance workers in individual departments,” Phillips explained. “We took an approach ‘if a citizen had an issue, if a citizen had a code violation to get their business licenses, how would we review ourselves based on the same criteria?’ We actually scrutinized ourselves more.”
Phillips explained that some of the items called violations were “poor craftsmanship, poor aesthetics”, with a goal to have the city meeting the “highest standards.”
An example list of violations mentioned by Phillips included:
Dead trees and landscaping
Crumbling sidewalks, curbs, or parking lots
Deteriorated fences, playground equipment, or pavilions
Missing signage or improperly displayed signage
Issues with electrical outlets and receptacles
Phillips also noted that while they found violations at the convention center and parking garage, those were not included on the list presented to the Aldermen because the city does not maintain those properties.
“Any leased properties, or contracts that we have, we didn’t include those because we’re not responsible,” Phillips said.
Phillips said that he did not know what the final cost would be to abate all of the city’s violations because some items “are not routine maintenance items.”
He said that many items were covered by individual departments in their budgets where funds are appropriated for maintenance.
He said the city will also be seeking grant funding for some items.
Phillips said that some of the items have been put off by various departments because of previous budget cuts and limitations.
“As future budgeting goes on, we’ll make changes as violations are found,” Phillips said. “This is always going to be a running project for us.”
In the long term, Phillips said they hope to have a more streamlined process to get repairs made and the information about violations provided for the aldermen and public.
He said they would also be working with department heads for budgeting of funds for major items.
Under questioning by Alderman Bill Skains, Phillips said a few items were “life safety issues” and those were on the top of the priority list to get fixed, but he did not identify which violations were the life threatening violations.
When questioned by a citizen about whether or not the inspection had a “theme” or “focus” every year (such as electrical, building structure, etc.), Phillips said there was no specific theme but each inspector has areas of expertise.
“That’s why we have multiple people going out,” Phillips said. “If we have the same people going out all the time, they get used to seeing the same things, so they might miss it.
“That’s why in the future we’re working to get more employees involved, more maintenance workers involved, so we can grow experience and hopefully find less violations. We can have better preventative measures.”
Alderman Jeff Seay asked about how many of the violations were “known issues” that were delayed maintenance from previous years. Seay cited issues with parks which “were known issues for a long time.”
Phillips said that many were because of delayed maintenance due to budget issues, and that the priority based budgeting of the past year had an impact on those items.
Phillips noted many of the items Seay mentioned were bigger items that would need to be budgeted for repair.
“It’s a big number,” Seay said. “It leaves us vulnerable to public questioning to wonder why we have so many violations that were not attended to.”
Phillips said he understood but noted they had been harder on the city properties than they were on citizen property owners.
“We should have a higher standard,” Phillips said.
The city of Branson has two building inspectors, which Phillips noted were certified and get annual training every year.
Skains said that he was glad to see the inspectors were being so through in their work. Mayor Larry Milton expressed his agreement.
“I’m glad you’re looking at our city properties through this lens,” Milton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.