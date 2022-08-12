The Branson School District welcomed staff from over 50 school districts for a conference Aug. 4 and 5 at the Branson Convention Center.
The 2022 Greater Ozarks Cooperating School Districts conference focuses on academic development and leadership enhancement sessions.
Branson hosted the conference for the fourth time.
The Innovation Summit Coordinator was Dr. Michelle Brenner, BSD’s Director of Technology. She led a team of Branson High School Technology Practicum students, who served as the conference’s technical team.
International Center for Leadership in Education founder Dr. Bill Daggett was one of the conference’s keynote speakers, focusing on sharing his vision for creating future-focused schools. Keynote speaker Kim Bearden gave a presentation challenging attendees to create a culture of success.
Several Branson teachers gave presentations and hosted roundtable discussions, including Buchanan Intermediate 5th grade teacher Tracie Gones.
“Presenting at the GOCSD Innovation Summit is always an honor,” Gones said in a statement. “After meeting with teachers from all over southwest Missouri, I’ve come away feeling blessed to work in an amazing district that is already doing great things for kids, but also inspired to try some new ideas in my classroom this year.”
Over 800 educators attended at least part of the conference.
