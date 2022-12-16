The students in the Reeds Spring School District will have the opportunity to be a part of the robotics program earlier in their academic careers, thanks to a grant from the area rotarians.
The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake gave a $1,000 grant to the Reeds Spring Robotics Program which will expand the program to more grades. The program is currently open to students in grades 5th through 7th. The grant money will be used to add a fourth grade program for students.
The program has already hosted one tournament this year and will host another in February. Last year, two Reeds Spring robotic teams competed in the world championships in Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.