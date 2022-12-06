JESUS MARY AND JOSEPH 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
The 74th Annual Branson Adoration Parade took place on Sunday, Dec. 4, in downtown Branson.

Following the lighting of the adoration scene on Mount Branson above the city, the parade proceeded along Branson Landing Blvd. and through downtown on Commercial Street. 

The 75th anniversary of the parade will be Dec. 3, 2023.

Marching Band Front in Pajamas 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Marching Band 2 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
The Greatest Gift 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Silver Dollar City Train 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Dancing Kid in Parade 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Marching Band 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Marching Drummer and Cymbals 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Old Time Wagon 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Marching Drummers 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Santa Claus 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Ted Martin 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Western Taney Fire 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Branson Fire Department 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Lecroy Sisters 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Smiling Happy Kid 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Mayor Larry Milton from Downtown 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Kids Watching Parade from Downtown 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Adoration Scene from Downtown 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Watching Kids 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Decorated Trumpet 2 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Cymbal Girl 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
SHEEP! 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Sight and Sound 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Whoville 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Pink Jeep Tours 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Glory Barn Church 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Pink Haired Happy Drummer 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Marching Band Dancing Elf 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Jesus Sweetest Name I Know 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Marching Band Candy Cane 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Marching Band Wheelchair 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Kids Gifts Float 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Smiling Star 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Decorated Trumpet 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg
Marching Minion with Teddy 2022 Branson Adoration Parade.jpg

