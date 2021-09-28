The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is hosting a birthday event for a unique reptile.
The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, located at 483 Hatchery Road, is hosting a 4th birthday party for a two-headed western rat snake, more commonly known simply as a black snake, which is a common species in Missouri. The two -headed snake, Tiger-Lily will celebrate her birthday on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon, according to an event on the Missouri Department of Conservation site.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Tiger-Lily was found as a baby by a family in Hurley, Missouri in the fall of 2017. While originally mistaken for a copperhead due to color variation as a baby, the family quickly discovered she was non-venomous. The family who found the two-headed snake gave them their name, “Tiger” and “Lily”.
Tiger-Lily has been at the conservation center since she was found, living in the center’s auditorium, according to Missouri Department of Conservation Interpretive Center Manager Alison Bleich.
Leah Eden, naturalist at the Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery and Conservation Center, said having two heads and only one body makes feeding a challenge.
“We have to keep the heads separate when they are eating,” Bleich said. “Since they share the same throat, it wouldn’t be good for them to both eat a mouse at once or to try to swallow the same mouse.”
“I have to put a cup over one of the heads during feeding,” Eden said. “They are sisters and they don’t like to share their food. So we have found we have to separate the heads.”
Eating is just one of a multitude of problems facing a polycephalous (two-headed) animal. A two-headed snake would also be extremely vulnerable to predation because it wouldn’t have the ability to escape into the normal holes and crevices that one-headed snakes can fit into.
