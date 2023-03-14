The city of Branson is selling surplus vehicles through an online auction.
The auction runs through April 4, 2023, through Purple Wave Auction service.
The internet-only auction will have multiple vehicles available including a trash truck. The website provides descriptions of the items up for auction along with multiple photos.
The auction can be found at www.purplewave.com and interested bidders can find the city of Branson’s auction items by searching for City of Branson.
Questions about the auction can be directed to Purple Wave at 866-608-9283.
