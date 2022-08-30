An artist who came to the Branson area just before the COVID-19 pandemic is giving residents and visitors the chance to hang the city on their wall.
Verna “Sissy” Blakslee and her husband Warren moved to the Ozarks in the Spring of 2020 without ever coming to the area; with the genesis of the move starting in 2017 when the couple lived through the eye of Hurricane Irma.
“We had to leave our home with only a few bags, expecting the forecasted 12-foot storm surge, not knowing if anything would be left,” Blakslee told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “After spending three days in a boarded up house a few miles away, no light, no electricity or air conditioning, no cell phone service, almost 100 degrees outside and inside, we thought it was time to move.”
The couple decided to move between their Florida home and relatives living in Wisconsin and began to look for places where they might want to live.
“My husband literally started looking at the map, found Branson, and started looking online for places for sale,” Blakslee said. “This was in January 2020. He found our condo, we made an offer, and closing was on March 22. We had only seen the place online.”
The Blakslees didn’t even know about Branson’s worldwide reputation as an entertainment and vacation destination.
“We didn’t know very much about Branson, certainly not the entertainment aspect to it and the beautiful lake areas,” Blakslee said. “That was a nice surprise. But, it worked out great, we love it here, and the kids and family have already driven down a few times.”
When the couple arrived in the Branson area, Blakslee began to expand her painting subjects which began during her time in Wisconsin.
She began painting in the early 1990s when she lived near Denmark, Wisconsin. The town is the home of one of the few places left in the world which makes heavy-duty cheese boxes for shipping cheeses around the world. She and her daughter began to use the boxes to create art.
“They come in sizes from very small to quite large, with each size used for a certain type of cheese,” Blakslee said. “My young daughter and I would sand them, stain them, and paint designs on them to sell at craft shows. They were quite popular, being so well made, they had durability. I started using stencils, but when I saw those same designs on other items, I decided it was time to create my own.”
After moving to Florida, Blakslee began to paint using oil paints, and started painting water birds, beaches, and the landscapes around her area. She began to win awards from organizations like the Pine Island Art Association and the Bonita Art League when she moved to Branson and became curious about the history of her new home.
“I started doing research and finding maps, old maps of historical places and sites around Branson,” Blakslee said. “We read the book, Shepherd of the Hills, and enjoyed it very much. It was all new to us.”
She decided to use her talents to create a “souvenir” painting of the Branson area, highlighting historical places of interest along with tourist destinations and golf courses. The painting highlights places like Silver Dollar City, the Branson Landing, Shepherd of the Hills, and several of the theaters on the 76 Strip.
The painting was turned into prints being sold at Apple Tree Antique Mall at 1830 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
Blakslee said she has been inspired by the area and is branching out into new subjects for her painting work.
“I am enjoying painting Branson scenes, and seem to be particularly drawn to the old barns,” Blakslee said.
More information about Blakslee’s work can be found on her website, paintingsbysissyb.com.
