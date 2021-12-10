The Taney County Health Department has been given a bronze-level Missouri Worksite Wellness Award from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri Council for Activity and Nutrition, and the University of Missouri Extension.
The award is given out with four level designations: platinum, gold, silver, and bronze.
“The health department has had a robust employee health campaign since 2016,” Kara Miller, TCHD community health educator, said in a statement. “The campaign focuses on all aspects of health, including emotional and financial.”
TCHD Director Lisa Marshall said that her department’s main focus applies to them, as much as the public.
“Our primary focus is health and prevention, and that applies to our team as well,” Marshall said. “We know we can best serve our community when our team is healthy. The Missouri Workplace Wellness Award is an exciting honor, and we are pleased to see our values rewarded through this designation.”
Visit taneycohealth.org.
