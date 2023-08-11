A packed Sugar Leaf Bakery and Cafe in Branson hosted a book signing on Saturday, Aug. 5, for local author Heather Haygood.
Her book, “The Love Journey,” was released on Monday, July 24. The book is intentionally written to be like a journal, which allows the reader to learn the concepts of healing and finding love Haygood shares in the book while having an opportunity to walk the path of the Love Journey.
“I sold out on Amazon which was shocking,” Haygood said. “I was worried. People were messaging me saying they couldn’t get the book and so I messaged my liaison [with her publisher] and she said ‘in your case, this is a good thing. They had to order more books because you outsold expectations.”
However, it hasn’t only been the higher-than-anticipated sales which has surprised Haygood after the release of her book.
“Surprisingly, a lot of men, which I didn’t expect,” Haygood said. “I’ve had men who downloaded the free first chapter from my website before the book even came out that said ‘I’m thankful for what you wrote, because it really blessed me.’”
Haygood said she didn’t expect the response from men because the book’s presentation is feminine, and not really targeted at men, but she knows the desire to find real love is a universal trait.
While she’s just starting to ride the crest of the wave of success of her debut book, Haygood isn’t resting on her laurels.
“I am writing a sequel, which hopefully will be out by Christmas, called The Forgiveness Journey,” Haygood said. “I don’t know that there will be more than two books, but I felt I definitely needed a follow up book talking about forgiveness.”
Haygood said she believes in a connection between love and forgiveness.
“I think once you have a true encounter with love, your ability and desire to forgive increases,” Haygood said. “You’re ready to let go [of offenses] when your heart is healing.”
Haygood ended up selling out of physical copies of the book at the signing, which drew local Branson entertainers including Ellen Petersen Haygood, Yakov Smirnoff, and Barry Williams, along with members of the Haygood family.
A free chapter of the book and links to order the full book are available on Haygood’s website, hshaygood.com.
