U.S. Senator Roy Blunt gave his farewell address to the Senate on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Blunt chose not to run for another term in the Senate and will be replaced by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
“When I gave my first speech on the Senate floor 12 years ago or when I cast my first vote in the House 26 years ago, I had really no way to anticipate the challenges and opportunities that were ahead of us,” Blunt said. “I come to the floor today grateful for my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and on both sides of the Capitol. When we agree and when we don’t, we are bound by the Constitution to seek a more perfect Union.”
Blunt said Missouri was the state where the nation comes together because you can find a little bit of every part of America in the regions of the state.
“St. Louis is sometimes described as the westernmost eastern city, and Kansas City, really, may be more like Denver and Omaha than it is St. Louis,” Blunt said. “Springfield, where I live, kind of looks to the west and the south to Tulsa and to Fayetteville. The bootheel of our state is the Delta South in every way--the economy, the topography. What happens there is reflective of other places more than it is the rest of our state.”
Blunt noted the founding fathers didn’t trust government and this is part of the reason they created a system which is inefficient and makes it hard to get things done. However, Blunt noted in his time in the House and Senate he’s seen degradation in the process.
“You know, I have seen the standard process of regular order work. In my first decade in the Congress, it never worked perfectly, but it came pretty close to the standard that had been set for two centuries,” Blunt said. “There is good reason for how a bill becomes a law whether you first saw it on a filmstrip, like I probably did, or on ``Schoolhouse Rock!’’ like my kids did. You know how it is supposed to work: Members of a committee and staff who know the most about an issue hold hearings; they mark up a bill; the bill is to be debated and amended on the floor of both the House and the Senate before it goes to the President to be signed or vetoed. For 225 years, the topics of what to fund and how to pay for it have dominated the congressional debate, and we, frankly, need to get back to that, where people see what is going on and members feel bought in to what is going on.”
Blunt addressed bipartisanism and how when he sought ways to work with Democrats he could find common ground with most of them on at least one subject.
“ A couple of Congresses ago, there were 52 on my side and 48 on the other side. My staff decided it would be interesting--they came to me one day and said: We just thought it would be interesting to check and see how many of the 48 Democrats you figured out how to be the principal sponsor of a bill with,” Blunt said. “The answer was 44. I thought that was a pretty good number.
“My point then and now is you don’t have to agree on everything to work together; you just have to agree on one thing. And if you find that one thing you agree on and, frankly, particularly if you are successful, both the Members working together and their staffs think: Well, gee, we could do that again.”
Blunt thanked a number of colleagues and former colleagues for their work with him through the years and highlighted a number of places he felt were pinnacles of his legislative work, including the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, and his work with Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow on increasing funding for mental health treatment, including the creation of community mental health treatment centers.
Blunt concluded by thanking this family and staff for their support through the years, especially his wife Abby.
“I wouldn’t be in the Senate and wouldn’t have stayed as long in the House as I did if Abby hadn’t been willing to work so much, so hard to make it easier for me to do what I love to do,” Blunt said. “We are full partners, and I am grateful for that.”
Missouri junior Senator Josh Hawley then paid tribute to Blunt, calling the opportunity to work with Blunt an “incredible privilege” and stating he would likely not be in the Senate if it weren’t for Blunt. He also praised Blunt for exhibiting a strong work ethic throughout his career.
“The thing about Roy Blunt, for anybody who has known him for any length of time and certainly for anybody who has served with him in this body, working on any project of any scale, is that Roy Blunt is a worker,” Hawley said. “He works day and night. When he says he is going to do something, he does it. When he commits to something, he sees it through. That certainly has been my happy experience with him. He leaves a great legacy of service and commitment and honor in the State of Missouri and here in the U.S. Senate.”
Multiple other senators praised Blunt for his time in the senate, including Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, Maine Senator Susan Collins, Alabama Senator Richard Shelby, and North Carolina Senator Richard Burr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.