The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has announced they have begun work on a plan for the future of the area.
The chamber released a press statement about the hiring of MMGY NextFactor, a travel and tourism advisory group, who the chamber said has helped develop strategies for more than 250 organizations around the world.
“We’re looking forward to working with the talented team at MMGY NextFactor,” Jason Outman, President & CEO of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB, said in a press release. “Tourism continues to play a significant role in the future prosperity of our region. This process is an important and strategic investment that will influence how we promote, develop and expand our visitor industry for the benefit of the local economy and community.”
The plan worked on by the chamber and MMGY NextFactor will be “a strategic vision for the future of Branson’s visitor industry,” according to the release. The group plans a year-long process that will involve area citizens, business leaders, industry stakeholders, and elected officials.
“The visitor economy has become an inherent and integral part of the Branson community, requiring organizations like BLACC to take a more holistic approach to their thinking,” Paul Ouimet, President of MMGY NextFactor, said in a statement. “We’re excited to work with Jason and his team to enhance the competitiveness of Branson’s tourism industry and build a more vibrant and prosperous destination.”
A steering committee made up of community and industry leaders has been chosen by members of the chamber and MMGY NextFactor.
