The Branson Police Department is warning area residents of an increase in catalytic converter thefts.
The devices are connected to a vehicle’s exhaust system and are aimed to lower the amount of emissions from that vehicle. The converters have a metallic honeycomb inside the device coated with precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium.
Branson officer Darold Donathan told Branson Tri-Lakes News the thieves are getting bolder, and it’s not just commercial vehicles or vans that are having their converters stolen.
“[Criminals] don’t care. They’ll take whatever they can get into,” Donathan said. “They target things that offer more ground clearance and are a little easier target than a car that might be closer to the ground.”
The vehicles most commonly hit are in dimly lit parking lots or in areas that are not easily seen from roadways. However, thefts have taken place in grocery store parking lots while the car owners were inside the store.
Donathan said for a skilled thief, they can target a car and steal the converter in less time than it would take someone to walk into a fast food restaurant for a sandwich.
“If you know what you’re doing you can hit the ground, slide under, have the converter and be back upright walking away in less than two minutes,” Donathan said.
Donathan said the problems with converter thefts are happening across the region, and is unsure if it was just local criminals or an organized group coming from another area to strike and then move on.
In an attempt to try and squelch the increase in thefts, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed HB 69 in July, which increased the penalties on catalytic converter thieves. Stealing converters is now part of the offense of stealing in Missouri code, and is a Class A misdemeanor for the first offense and a Class E felony for subsequent offenses.
The bill also requires scrap dealers to provide proof the product was lawfully obtained and the dealers must keep the converters for at least five days before making any kind of alterations. Violations can bring $10,000 fines after two offenses and revocation of a business license after three.
Originally the measure called for violations by a scrap dealer to be a class B misdemeanor, but the bill was altered in a committee session to remove that language after complaints from scrap dealers and other business owners.
Sales records will need to be kept for three years.
The Branson Police Department gave the following suggestions on their Facebook page concerning protecting your vehicle’s catalytic converters:
· See Something, SAY Something! – If you see suspicious people, vehicles, or activity immediately Dial 911 and report it. Your 911 call provides officers the opportunity to investigate the situation and may possibly prevent crime.
· Theft Prevention Devices - Auto part stores sell aftermarket devices designed to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Car alarm systems can also reduce theft.
· Select your Parking Space – If you have a garage, park inside the garage and always close the garage door. If a garage is not available, park in a well-lit area.
· Mark your Catalytic Converter – Mark your catalytic converter and other personal property with your Missouri Driver’s License number or vehicle identification number. Marking your personal property provides police a way to link stolen property back to the owner.
· Report Thefts Immediately – Dial 911 immediately and report crime. Dialing 911 provides police a better opportunity to solve crimes.
· Share Evidence with Law Enforcement – If you have located evidence or have surveillance video of any potential crime, sharing that evidence with law enforcement increases the opportunity to identify suspects.
For more information follow the Branson Police Department on Facebook.
