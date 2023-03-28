As part of Branson Tri-Lakes News’ election coverage, we are providing a candidate question and answer to help you be better prepared to vote on Tuesday, April 4.
Below are biographies of the Branson School Board candidates along with their answers to three questions which were sent to all candidates. They appear in ballot order: Sonya Myer, Lane McConnell, Dustin Price, and Angie Smith.
This online version contains information which is not in the print version.
Candidate Backgrounds:
Myer: After graduation from Drury University, my husband Chris and I moved to Branson and raised our three sons in the Branson School District. I spent many years volunteering in classrooms, PTO, Booster Clubs, and Branson Education Foundation prior to being elected to the Branson School Board in 2020. I have been active in the community serving on the boards of Options Pregnancy Clinic and Fellowship of Christian Athletes and I am an active member of FBC Branson. I work with our family business, Myer Hospitality that owns several hospitality-related businesses in Branson. I handle payroll, employee benefits, and other accounting duties.
McConnell: I am Lane McConnell and I am running for re-election to the Branson School Board. My husband Charlie and I are both originally from SW MO and after I graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia with degrees in Agricultural Education and Business, we decided to call Branson home as we began our family over 14 years ago. I have worked in marketing and communications for over 18 years. We have two children in the Branson School District who keep us on our toes between school activities and sports. I volunteer at school, church, a member of the City of Branson HR Committee, Branson Jr High Boosters, judging FFA speaking contests for area events, mentoring students at Mizzou and MSU, and run a small business in Branson. Before I was elected to the Branson Board of Education, I was a member of the Branson Education Foundation and also volunteered for Branson PTO. I was the youngest inductee into the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame in 2019, as well as honored by MU Extension Hall of Fame in 2018. You’ll find my family out many evenings cheering on our Branson School teams, fishing on the lake, at our family farm, or coaching/shuttling our kids between their own sporting activities.
Price: My name is Dustin Price. My proudest accolade is my family. My wife, Kayli Combs Price, is a Branson Alumni that is currently the Branson Junior High Girls Basketball Coach, and my two girls attend Buchanan Elementary School. I graduated from Spokane High School, completed my B.S. Degree in Business Administration at College of the Ozarks, and earned a Master of Business Administration from Webster University. During my time at College of the Ozarks, I worked at the college’s daycare in their work-study program and was an Academic All-American while playing on the basketball team. Over the years, I have been a board member for Green-Lawrence County FCA, served with my wife in our children’s ministry at Woodland Hills Family Church, and volunteered for several community-related events. I am currently the Manager of Office Operations at White River Valley Electric Cooperative.
Smith: I grew up here in Branson as a Sprague, went to and graduated from, Branson Schools. My family moved to Branson in 1976 and became a part of the lodging and restaurant industry. I have two kids who are currently attending Branson themselves. I have Payton, a Junior, and Paxton, a Freshman. I have had the honor and privilege of serving on the Board of Education for 6 years. I was on the Branson Education Foundation. Once elected to the School Board, I was part of the many important decisions that led to increased security and safety for our staff, faculty, and students. I have also served on the Building committee, making decisions to enhance our athletic facilities, grounds, and building improvements. I have kept up with the latest trends in School Safety, Teacher retention and recruitment, legislation, and the importance of Student and Teachers continuing education as well as their mental health. I have received my Advanced Board Training Certificate and plan to continue to learn as much as I can.
What is one thing you wish the school board would have done in the last two years that has not been done?
Myer: The last two years were challenging for many, not only in our community, but also in the world. I feel very strongly that Branson School District worked tirelessly to keep its focus on doing what was best for our students. As a district, we have been able to maintain seated classes for all students as well as address intervention needs as necessary. We were also able to increase our starting teacher salary along with an increase in our steps. We have also continued to keep safety and security as a priority. As a school board, we have kept our focus on continuing to do what is best for our students, staff, and community while being fiscally responsible in our actions. The district has strived to continue to provide quality education to all students in order to allow them to reach their highest potential. These students are the future of our community so their success is important to all of us.
McConnell: Being elected in 2020, made things challenging. But, we are back on track and I want to see more parent engagement within our schools, holding more parent/stakeholder focus groups to have more open dialogue for input from parents, a focus on youth activities from K-6th grades to better our youth programs and offerings for our students, and increasing funds for expanding our summer school programs to better serve our community. Additionally, I would like to see more community partnerships between Branson Schools and local businesses- When our school thrives, local businesses thrive, our civics thrive, our common interests thrive and our community as a whole thrives.
Price: I’ll be the first to tell you that I believe our school board has done a great job over the years. One thing I’d like to have seen our school board accomplish is the hiring of an Elementary Athletic Director One of the strategies in accomplishing our Culture and Climate Goals at Branson Schools is to increase programing for all students, especially from diverse and under-resourced backgrounds. This hire would be tasked to develop youth programs that offer scholarship opportunities and are heavily influenced by the high school head coaches. The desire for these programs would be equal opportunity for all kids, no matter the background, and the development of environments with positive influences on kids’ lives. These programs would naturally increase participation amongst the student body and our community as a whole, which ultimately creates strong programs at the junior high and high school levels. I don’t believe we have to start and stop at sports either. This same concept could be utilized for other extracurricular activities as well. As with many dreams and aspirations, it will take a leader and someone to spearhead the effort in order for this to be accomplished.
Smith: Our work on the School Board is never done. There is always something new that we need to look at, whether it’s new legislature coming down from the State, new Mental Health Issues with not only our Students, but our Teachers and staff as well. Teacher retention and recruitment, Safety and security of our buildings, etc. I feel as though our voices are definitely heard as a Board Member. Each year we meet as a Board, and gather all day at a Board Retreat, to discuss and prioritize what we feel are needs and wants for our School. To answer the question more specifically, I don’t believe there has been anything that I feel I wish we would’ve done. If it’s important enough for us to discuss as a Board, regarding our School District, it will get prioritized in some way, and get done if feasible.
What is the top thing you think the school board needs to do within the next few years?
Myer: In the next few years, Branson Schools need to continue to build on the good work they have done. We need to continue to focus on helping those students who suffered learning loss from the covid year by supporting them in a variety of ways from classroom focus, intervention services, tutoring, after-school programs, and more. We also need to continue our focus on supporting all students through attendance, curriculum, and activities. Students who are involved beyond just the class time in their schools are proven to have better attendance and grades so striving to find a place for all students to find their niche is invaluable. Safety has been a top priority in our district and will continue to be due to the evolving nature of society. The district needs to continue to recruit and retain top-notch staff. All of these goals need to be achieved while still maintaining a strong financial basis for the district. These items easily fall under the goals & strategies of the district’s strategic plan: culture & climate, student success, and organizational excellence. Our district should continue to be “A Community Committed to Learning”.
McConnell: We must focus on teacher retention which begins with better competitive pay for both certified (teachers) and non-certified staff (paraprofessionals, secretaries, maintenance, custodial, nutrition services, nurses, transportation, and technology.) Our staff works day in and day out to better the lives of our kids, which in turns betters our community. We want the best teachers guiding our students at Branson, therefore hiring the best staff and retaining them is essential! I have made it my focus to always invest in our teachers and staff, as well as promoting family values and being a voice for our kids on the Branson School Board. I humbly ask for your vote for re-election on April 4th for Lane McConnell.
Price: I believe our school board needs to be focused on the culture we are creating and sustaining. Branson is blessed with an abundance of resources, top-notch facilities, and an incredible staff. However, today’s economy is going to challenge us more than ever before in recruiting and retaining talented staff. Students are faced with numerous obstacles inside and outside of the school building. Many students experience pressures from social media, neglect or abuse, undetected learning disabilities, bullying, various forms of anxiety, and depression. The best way to combat and work through these hurdles is to recruit and retain top talent in our school staff to help our students overcome and overachieve. It’s so important for us to place leaders and mentors in positions to be a positive influence on our kids in some of the most vital years of their life. We need individuals that are willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure each student is reaching their potential. And when we do get those great individuals, we must make sure we are keeping them. This is done through competitive compensation/benefits, creating and maintaining the right culture, ensuring the right resources are provided to teach the curriculum, equipping our staff to identify warning signs of physical harm or mental illness, and providing a safe place for our teachers to work.
Smith: It’s hard to name just one “top thing”. I have three that we have given as a Board to Dr. Swofford to look into in the coming School Year and beyond. They would be 1. Teacher retention, satisfaction, and recruitment 2. Mental Health awareness and intervention for both Teachers and Students and 3. Increase Safety and Security/Resource Officers at our buildings as staffing in area Law enforcement agencies would allow.
What makes you different from your opponents making you the best choice for being a member of the school board?
Myer: I have several qualifications that make me a great choice for the Branson School Board. I have been a part of the community for almost 30 years. I have been fortunate to have my children attend Branson Schools from kindergarten through graduation and still have one attending. This experience has allowed me to see our schools from every building and every grade so that when I am working on the school board to make decisions; I understand our schools and how they run successfully. Second, having served on the school board for the last three years, the training and education I have received have been tremendous. I have attended conferences and events allowing me to learn what the role of a school board member is and how to best serve as a board member. I went beyond the basic training requirements and received Advanced School Board Certification in 2022. Finally, my heart is focused on the children of our community and their future. I strongly believe that all children should receive an exceptional, quality education in schools that provide a safe, caring, and respectful environment. I want to ensure that Branson Schools remain outstanding for all students in our district.
McConnell: I believe it’s essential to vote for school board members that put children first, can listen, and will ensure our children are given every advantage possible. My experience, work ethic and willingness to be an active listener to all community members is what I believe sets me apart from other candidates. I have served on numerous boards and committees for over 18 years on various organizations from the local to state level and understand the leadership needed to plan for the future. I have been a school volunteer since my own children have entered school for 13 years and continue to help aid our teachers however I can. Lastly, I believe that school boards members must be active listeners and represent their community beliefs and focuses. I believe it’s important as a school board member to be a voice for parents, students, teachers and our community members. I have demonstrated this through the years and would appreciate the opportunity to be a continued voice on our board for our community.
Price: First, I bring a fresh set of eyes and a personal investment into our schools as I have a wife that is heavily invested in the school as well as two kids of my own in the school system. Second, I bring over a decade of experience in the customer service field where I have worked with diverse groups and helped resolve various problems through empathy and respect for those that I work with. Additionally, I know how crucial it is for leadership to be slow to speak, and quick to listen. Having the best interests of all stakeholders (students, parents, staff, and community) requires a board that is thorough in the decision-making processes and transparent. Lastly, through my experiences and love for this community I’d bring servant-leadership and clear communication. I believe that a healthy organization requires both. Branson is home to my family and me, and that commitment was one of the biggest reasons I left my career in Springfield.
Smith: I believe what makes me different from my other opponents is my history with having grown up here in Branson, as well as having attended Branson Schools almost all of my life. Having moved here when I was in second grade, I have also seen so many changes, growth, and improvements to our schools, as well as the town. I have experience on the Board. I was elected in 2017 and have been on the Board ever since. I have been involved in many different decisions in construction projects, Teacher salaries and retention, Audits for our buildings with improvements in safety and security, approving ongoing and further education for our Teachers and staff, Mental Health awareness for our Students in partnering with Burrell Health, as well as partnering with CoxHealth for Tele-med visits for our students if needed during the day. This keeps them from having to be picked up by their parents during their school day to go see the Dr. in person. I have built a trust with not only Parents in the community, in being their “voice” to the Board, when appropriate, but also with the District’s Administration, staff, and faculty at each one of our buildings by being present at various events, educational or sporting events, and on our monthly Board tours. I have also built this trust with other area schools and their Boards while attending Regional Meetings and annual conventions. I have honesty and integrity. With me, what you see, is what you get, and I am always honest. If I can’t answer a Parent’s question or concern, I will guide them and direct them, in the way in which they need to go to help solve their issues or questions. I will never tell a Parent or a Teacher what they “want to hear”.
