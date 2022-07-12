The Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club held their annual banquet and officer installation event Thursday, June 30, at Faith Lutheran Church.
The evening’s program included the presentation of donations to two area charities to assist in their efforts to help residents of Taney County: The Taney County Crisis Center and Taneyhills Community Library.
Both groups were presented $1,000.
The Rotarians honored two members of the group for their outstanding service. Roger Frieze was named 2022 Rotarian of the Year, and Mark Parent was given the Service Above Self Award.
The club named Bob Huels their 2022/2023 Club President.
Rotary’s Assistant District Governor Devra Leach honored the Daybreakers Rotary as a 100% Paul Harris participation Rotary Club, meaning they give out at least $1,000 in grants each year.
