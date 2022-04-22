The Skaggs Foundation will be hosting a seminar about what it means to move from a pandemic to an endemic situation on Tuesday, May 10.
“Life in the Endemic” is the first “Lunch and Learn” hosted by the Skaggs Foundation in 2022. The program will answer questions such as whether you need to continue masking, if it’s safe to hold large family gatherings, or how safe it is to return to pre-pandemic life.
The presentation will be conducted by CoxHealth Chief Medical Officer Shawn Usery.
The Lunch and Learn will be held at Golden Corral in Branson, 3551 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway. The lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the presentation beginning at noon.
Registration for the event is required and will be $5 per person, due at the time of registration. Registration and more information is available online at SkaggsFoundation.org/events and space is limited.
Registration for the event will close on May 9, or when capacity is reached. Anyone with questions can email foundation@skaggs.net.
