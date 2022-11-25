The city of Rockaway Beach has a new addition to their police force.
The city has taken possession of a new Dodge Durango patrol vehicle after receiving a matching grant from the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Division.
“We would like to thank the grant writer Ashley Venolia and Jan Clark for the work they put into getting the grant for our small department that was in desperate need,” Rockaway Beach Police Chief Jody Intravia told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“The SUV is more practical for the area we work in, and more spacious for the equipment we haul.”
The USDA provided 75% of the funds for the $39,000 purchase price of the vehicle.
