The Skaggs Foundation is asking for the community’s support for a fund which helps provide medical supplies to those who are transitioning from a hospital stay back to a home environment.
The “Whatever It Takes” fund helps provide medical devices or other doctor prescribed items for a patient who might otherwise not be able to return to their home because they cannot afford the needed items.
“Oftentimes when patients are being discharged, they can’t safely go home without items like oxygen, medication or a walker,” Cox Branson Social Work Department Manager Janine Johns-Shaffer said in a press release. “If a patient doesn’t have insurance, they have to pay out of pocket. For some patients, they simply do not have the funds to pay for those items.”
Shaffer says at a time when hospital beds and oxygen are at a premium because of COVID-19, being able to help patients transition to home care is vital in helping hospitals manage caseloads.
“The Whatever It Takes fund is a lifesaver for some of our patients,” Shaffer said. “It is the difference sometimes between a patient being able to go home or having to stay in the hospital and when hospital beds are desperately needed, it is important we get folks home when they are ready. It’s important for the hospital and it’s important for the recovery of the individual.”
The Whatever It Takes fund was created nine years ago and has helped over 50 local residents transition back to their homes from hospital admissions.
“This fund is vital and we couldn’t do this without the generosity of our community,” Skaggs Foundation President Meghan Connell said in a statement. “The dollars donated to this fund go right back out into the community to help our friends and neighbors regain their health.”
More information about the fund or ways you can participate can be found on the Foundation’s website, skaggsfoundation.org.
